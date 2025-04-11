Here's Why Target (TGT) Gained But Lagged the Market Today

The latest trading session saw Target (TGT) ending at $92.78, denoting a +0.08% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 1.81%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 1.56%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 2.06%.

Heading into today, shares of the retailer had lost 11.28% over the past month, lagging the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 5.27% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.14% in that time.

The upcoming earnings release of Target will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on May 21, 2025. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $1.76, marking a 13.3% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $24.56 billion, up 0.1% from the year-ago period.

TGT's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $8.99 per share and revenue of $107.49 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +1.47% and +0.86%, respectively.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Target. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 2.1% decrease. As of now, Target holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, Target is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 10.31. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 21.68 of its industry.

Also, we should mention that TGT has a PEG ratio of 1.63. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Retail - Discount Stores industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.46 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Discount Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 162, finds itself in the bottom 35% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

