Here's Why Target (TGT) Fell More Than Broader Market

Target (TGT) closed at $127.13 in the latest trading session, marking a -2% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.49%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.05%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.9%.

The retailer's shares have seen an increase of 9.21% over the last month, not keeping up with the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 13.56% and the S&P 500's gain of 12.8%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Target in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on May 20, 2026. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $1.34, reflecting a 3.08% increase from the same quarter last year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $24.26 billion, indicating a 1.72% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $8.02 per share and revenue of $106.78 billion, which would represent changes of +5.94% and +1.91%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Target should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.18% decrease. Target is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Investors should also note Target's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 16.17. This denotes a discount relative to the industry average Forward P/E of 28.96.

Investors should also note that TGT has a PEG ratio of 5.41 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Retail - Discount Stores stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 3.08 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Retail - Discount Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 95, finds itself in the top 39% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Target Corporation (TGT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.