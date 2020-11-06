Here's Why Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Stock Is Soaring on Friday

What happened

The stock market was in the red on Friday, pulling back a bit after an impressive post-election rally. As of 10 a.m. EST, all three major averages were down, but by less than 1%.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE: SKT), the outlet shopping real estate investment trust that has been one of the hardest-hit real estate stocks during the pandemic, was another story. Shares were up by more than 13% to their highest level since the economy started to reopen in June.

Image source: Getty Images.

So what

Tanger's third-quarter earnings came in much better than expected. The retail REIT posted funds from operations (FFO -- the REIT version of "earnings") of $0.44 per share. To be sure, this is a 24% year-over-year decline, but Tanger is still quite profitable. In fact, if you annualize this, Tanger is trading for just over four times FFO, even after today's move.

As you look a bit deeper, you'll see the numbers are quite impressive. Virtually all of Tanger's stores have reopened, and the stat that really stood out to me is that customer traffic to Tanger's open-air shopping centers is nearly identical to pre-pandemic levels (98% of that of the same time last year). The company collected 89% of its rent for the third quarter and expects to collect an additional 3%. That's very impressive for a company that has seen several major tenants go bankrupt and has collected just 43% of second quarter rent to date.

Now what

To be fair, the news isn't all good. Tenant bankruptcies have caused Tanger's occupancy to decline from 95.9% a year ago to 92.9% now, leaving quite a bit of square footage to fill. Even so, Tanger's rebound from the worst of the pandemic has certainly been impressive so far, and we're seeing that reflected in the stock today.

10 stocks we like better than Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Tanger Factory Outlet Centers wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of October 20, 2020

Matthew Frankel, CFP owns shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers. The Motley Fool recommends Tanger Factory Outlet Centers. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.