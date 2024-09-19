Here's Why Take-Two Interactive (TTWO) Gained But Lagged the Market Today

In the latest trading session, Take-Two Interactive (TTWO) closed at $153.65, marking a +0.21% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.7% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.26%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 2.51%.

Shares of the publisher of "Grand Theft Auto" and other video games witnessed a loss of 4.21% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Consumer Discretionary sector with its gain of 2.85% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.27%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Take-Two Interactive in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.42, down 65.85% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.45 billion, up 0.34% from the prior-year quarter.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $2.53 per share and a revenue of $5.61 billion, indicating changes of +0.8% and +5.28%, respectively, from the former year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Take-Two Interactive should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 6.76% higher. Right now, Take-Two Interactive possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Take-Two Interactive currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 60.68. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 15.85, which means Take-Two Interactive is trading at a premium to the group.

One should further note that TTWO currently holds a PEG ratio of 1.87. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Toys - Games - Hobbies industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.27 as of yesterday's close.

The Toys - Games - Hobbies industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 209, positioning it in the bottom 18% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

