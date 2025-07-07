Here's Why Symbotic Inc. (SYM) Fell More Than Broader Market

Symbotic Inc. (SYM) closed the most recent trading day at $47.28, moving -1.31% from the previous trading session. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.79%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.94%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.92%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 60.72% outpaced the Business Services sector's loss of 0.48% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.22%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Symbotic Inc. in its upcoming release. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.03, showcasing a 250% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $536.41 million, indicating a 9.06% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $0.2 per share and revenue of $2.22 billion, indicating changes of +350% and +19.32%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Symbotic Inc. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Right now, Symbotic Inc. possesses a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

Looking at its valuation, Symbotic Inc. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 237.57. This denotes a premium relative to the industry average Forward P/E of 21.32.

Also, we should mention that SYM has a PEG ratio of 7.92. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Technology Services industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.52 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 44, which puts it in the top 18% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

