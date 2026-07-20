Here's Why Sweetgreen, Inc. (SG) Fell More Than Broader Market

Sweetgreen, Inc. (SG) ended the recent trading session at $6.65, demonstrating a -6.07% change from the preceding day's closing price. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.19%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.59%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.05%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 21.07% lagged the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 2.41% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.55%.

The upcoming earnings release of Sweetgreen, Inc. will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on August 6, 2026. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be -$0.13, reflecting a 35% increase from the same quarter last year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $193.67 million, showing a 4.36% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.63 per share and a revenue of $708.74 million, representing changes of +155.26% and +4.31%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Sweetgreen, Inc. should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.79% higher within the past month. Sweetgreen, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Sweetgreen, Inc. is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.18. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 20.71.

Also, we should mention that SG has a PEG ratio of 0.91. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Retail - Restaurants industry was having an average PEG ratio of 2.

The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 192, finds itself in the bottom 22% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow SG in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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