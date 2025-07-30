Here's Why Superior Group (SGC) Fell More Than Broader Market

In the latest trading session, Superior Group (SGC) closed at $9.88, marking a -6.08% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.13%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.39%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.15%.

Heading into today, shares of the uniform maker had lost 2.05% over the past month, outpacing the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 2.6% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 3.39%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Superior Group in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on August 5, 2025. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.05, showcasing a 25% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $134.2 million, up 1.86% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $0.41 per share and a revenue of $559.79 million, demonstrating changes of -43.84% and -1.04%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Superior Group. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Superior Group presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, Superior Group is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 25.87. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 14.91, which means Superior Group is trading at a premium to the group.

Also, we should mention that SGC has a PEG ratio of 2.59. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Textile - Apparel industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.99 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Textile - Apparel industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 205, positioning it in the bottom 18% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (SGC)

