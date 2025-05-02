Here's Why Sunrun (RUN) Gained But Lagged the Market Today

Sunrun (RUN) closed the most recent trading day at $7.29, moving +1.39% from the previous trading session. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 1.47% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 1.39%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 1.51%.

The the stock of solar energy products distributor has risen by 9.1% in the past month, leading the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 11.12% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.47%.

The upcoming earnings release of Sunrun will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on May 7, 2025. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at -$0.22, signifying a 45% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $493.97 million, reflecting a 7.81% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of -$0.47 per share and a revenue of $2.22 billion, demonstrating changes of -135.34% and +9.15%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Sunrun. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 24.46% higher. Currently, Sunrun is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Solar industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 216, finds itself in the bottom 13% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

