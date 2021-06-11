Here's Why Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Can Afford Some Debt

The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. As with many other companies Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) makes use of debt. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

What Is Sunrun's Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that as of March 2021 Sunrun had US$5.38b of debt, an increase on US$2.60b, over one year. However, it does have US$649.5m in cash offsetting this, leading to net debt of about US$4.73b.

How Strong Is Sunrun's Balance Sheet?

NasdaqGS:RUN Debt to Equity History June 11th 2021

According to the last reported balance sheet, Sunrun had liabilities of US$798.8m due within 12 months, and liabilities of US$6.69b due beyond 12 months. Offsetting this, it had US$649.5m in cash and US$125.5m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling US$6.72b more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

This deficit is considerable relative to its market capitalization of US$9.18b, so it does suggest shareholders should keep an eye on Sunrun's use of debt. This suggests shareholders would be heavily diluted if the company needed to shore up its balance sheet in a hurry. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Sunrun can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

In the last year Sunrun wasn't profitable at an EBIT level, but managed to grow its revenue by 20%, to US$1.0b. That rate of growth is a bit slow for our taste, but it takes all types to make a world.

Caveat Emptor

Over the last twelve months Sunrun produced an earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss. To be specific the EBIT loss came in at US$527m. When we look at that and recall the liabilities on its balance sheet, relative to cash, it seems unwise to us for the company to have any debt. So we think its balance sheet is a little strained, though not beyond repair. However, it doesn't help that it burned through US$1.5b of cash over the last year. So suffice it to say we consider the stock very risky. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. For example Sunrun has 5 warning signs (and 3 which are potentially serious) we think you should know about.

