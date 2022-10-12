Here's Why SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Can Afford Some Debt

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. Importantly, SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR) does carry debt. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

What Is SunPower's Debt?

As you can see below, SunPower had US$540.5m of debt, at July 2022, which is about the same as the year before. You can click the chart for greater detail. However, because it has a cash reserve of US$499.9m, its net debt is less, at about US$40.6m.

How Strong Is SunPower's Balance Sheet?

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that SunPower had liabilities of US$903.1m falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$214.3m due beyond that. On the other hand, it had cash of US$499.9m and US$186.0m worth of receivables due within a year. So its liabilities total US$431.5m more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

Of course, SunPower has a market capitalization of US$3.54b, so these liabilities are probably manageable. But there are sufficient liabilities that we would certainly recommend shareholders continue to monitor the balance sheet, going forward. But either way, SunPower has virtually no net debt, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load! When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if SunPower can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

In the last year SunPower wasn't profitable at an EBIT level, but managed to grow its revenue by 42%, to US$1.6b. Shareholders probably have their fingers crossed that it can grow its way to profits.

Caveat Emptor

Despite the top line growth, SunPower still had an earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss over the last year. To be specific the EBIT loss came in at US$51m. When we look at that and recall the liabilities on its balance sheet, relative to cash, it seems unwise to us for the company to have any debt. So we think its balance sheet is a little strained, though not beyond repair. However, it doesn't help that it burned through US$222m of cash over the last year. So in short it's a really risky stock. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. For example, we've discovered 1 warning sign for SunPower that you should be aware of before investing here.

If, after all that, you're more interested in a fast growing company with a rock-solid balance sheet, then check out our list of net cash growth stocks without delay.

