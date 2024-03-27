Here's Why SunOpta (STKL) Gained But Lagged the Market Today

SunOpta (STKL) closed the most recent trading day at $6.80, moving +0.59% from the previous trading session. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.86%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 1.22%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.51%.

The the stock of natural and organic food company has risen by 12.29% in the past month, leading the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 1.07% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.84%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of SunOpta in its forthcoming earnings report. On that day, SunOpta is projected to report earnings of $0.02 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 60%. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $164.7 million, reflecting a 26.43% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $0.13 per share and a revenue of $670 million, signifying shifts of +62.5% and -12.52%, respectively, from the last year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for SunOpta. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.85% lower. As of now, SunOpta holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, SunOpta is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 54.08. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 17.63.

The Food - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 65, finds itself in the top 26% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

