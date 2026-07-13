Here's Why Strategy (MSTR) Fell More Than Broader Market

In the latest trading session, Strategy (MSTR) closed at $92.10, marking a -2.68% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.79%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.26%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.55%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the business software company had lost 23.66% lagged the Finance sector's gain of 5.64% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.28%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Strategy in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on July 30, 2026. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $52.04, showcasing a 59.63% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $126.95 million, up 10.88% from the year-ago period.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $116.7 per share and a revenue of $503.9 million, indicating changes of +866.25% and +5.59%, respectively, from the former year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Strategy. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. As of now, Strategy holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Strategy has a Forward P/E ratio of 0.81 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 11, which means Strategy is trading at a discount to the group.

The Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 161, finds itself in the bottom 35% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

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Strategy Inc (MSTR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.