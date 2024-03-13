Here's Why Sterling Infrastructure (STRL) Fell More Than Broader Market

Sterling Infrastructure (STRL) closed the latest trading day at $110.01, indicating a -1.76% change from the previous session's end. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.19%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.1%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.54%.

The the stock of civil construction company has risen by 40.85% in the past month, leading the Construction sector's gain of 6.64% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.18%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Sterling Infrastructure in its forthcoming earnings report. In that report, analysts expect Sterling Infrastructure to post earnings of $0.82 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 28.13%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $453.3 million, up 12.32% from the year-ago period.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.98 per share and a revenue of $2.2 billion, representing changes of +11.41% and +11.68%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Sterling Infrastructure. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 5.84% increase. Right now, Sterling Infrastructure possesses a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

In the context of valuation, Sterling Infrastructure is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 22.49. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 19.53, so one might conclude that Sterling Infrastructure is trading at a premium comparatively.

We can additionally observe that STRL currently boasts a PEG ratio of 1.12. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Engineering - R and D Services industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.41.

The Engineering - R and D Services industry is part of the Construction sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 61, which puts it in the top 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

