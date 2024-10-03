Here's Why Sterling Infrastructure (STRL) Fell More Than Broader Market

In the latest market close, Sterling Infrastructure (STRL) reached $144.87, with a -0.83% movement compared to the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.17%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.44%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.04%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the civil construction company had gained 33.48% over the past month. This has outpaced the Construction sector's gain of 3.88% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.25% in that time.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Sterling Infrastructure in its upcoming release. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $1.68, signifying a 33.33% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $599.9 million, reflecting a 7.06% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $5.66 per share and a revenue of $2.16 billion, signifying shifts of +26.62% and +9.69%, respectively, from the last year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Sterling Infrastructure. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Sterling Infrastructure presently features a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Digging into valuation, Sterling Infrastructure currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 25.83. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 20.63 of its industry.

Meanwhile, STRL's PEG ratio is currently 1.72. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. STRL's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.53 as of yesterday's close.

The Engineering - R and D Services industry is part of the Construction sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 28, placing it within the top 12% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

