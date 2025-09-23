Here's Why Steel Dynamics (STLD) Fell More Than Broader Market

Steel Dynamics (STLD) closed the most recent trading day at $136.69, moving -1.71% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.55%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.19%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.95%.

Shares of the steel producer and metals recycler witnessed a gain of 4.34% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Basic Materials sector with its gain of 4.52%, and outperforming the S&P 500's gain of 3.64%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Steel Dynamics in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on October 20, 2025. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $2.66, reflecting a 29.76% increase from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $4.7 billion, up 8.26% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $8.93 per share and revenue of $18.34 billion, which would represent changes of -9.25% and +4.54%, respectively, from the prior year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Steel Dynamics. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 4.3% decrease. Steel Dynamics is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Steel Dynamics currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 15.57. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 14.14 of its industry.

We can additionally observe that STLD currently boasts a PEG ratio of 1.13. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Steel - Producers industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.78.

The Steel - Producers industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 165, positioning it in the bottom 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (STLD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

