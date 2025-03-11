Here's Why Starbucks (SBUX) Fell More Than Broader Market

In the latest market close, Starbucks (SBUX) reached $99.58, with a -1.53% movement compared to the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.76%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.14%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.18%.

Coming into today, shares of the coffee chain had lost 9.26% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector lost 10.64%, while the S&P 500 lost 7.29%.

The upcoming earnings release of Starbucks will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.52, reflecting a 23.53% decrease from the same quarter last year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $8.88 billion, showing a 3.65% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $2.99 per share and a revenue of $37.42 billion, indicating changes of -9.67% and +3.45%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Starbucks. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.36% lower. Currently, Starbucks is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Starbucks is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 33.82. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 24.25 of its industry.

Also, we should mention that SBUX has a PEG ratio of 3.2. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The average PEG ratio for the Retail - Restaurants industry stood at 2.26 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 87, this industry ranks in the top 35% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

