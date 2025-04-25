Here's Why Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK) Gained But Lagged the Market Today

The most recent trading session ended with Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK) standing at $14.51, reflecting a +0.42% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.74%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.05%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.26%.

The shipping company's stock has dropped by 9.18% in the past month, falling short of the Transportation sector's loss of 7.86% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.77%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Star Bulk Carriers in its upcoming earnings disclosure. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of -$0.28, marking a 132.18% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $203.25 million, down 21.64% from the year-ago period.

SBLK's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.28 per share and revenue of $1.09 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -51.33% and -14.14%, respectively.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Star Bulk Carriers. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 16.63% lower. At present, Star Bulk Carriers boasts a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

From a valuation perspective, Star Bulk Carriers is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.29. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 9.6 for its industry.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 224, positioning it in the bottom 10% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

