Here's Why Stanley Black & Decker Stock Slumped in October, and Why It Could Be a Buying Opportunity

Shares in tools and industrial products company Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK) slumped by 15.6% in October, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. You have to look no further than the company's third-quarter 2024 earnings report for the reason for the fall. In a nutshell, the company took a step back in its recovery path, and management's commentary indicated that it would take a bit longer than many had anticipated for the company to return margin and inventory to previous levels.

The investment case for Stanley Black & Decker stock

The case for buying the stock rests on the idea that the company will reduce its elevated inventory levels by generating sales growth. At the same time, an ongoing cost-reduction plan will cut annual costs by $2 billion by 2025.

As such, the toolmaker intends to return its gross profit margin to at least 35% and significantly improve its earnings and cash flow.

What went wrong in the third quarter

Stanley's end markets were soft in the third quarter, with weakness in interest-rate sectors such as consumer DIY tools and the automotive industry more than offsetting strength in aerospace and a return to growth in industrial fasteners. Ultimately, Stanley's sales declined 5% in the quarter on a reported year-over-year basis and 2% organically. Adjusted gross margin was 30.5% in the quarter, compared with 27.6% in the same quarter of 2023. (The figures in the preceding chart are reported gross margin.)

While the progress on gross margin is positive, the company will take a while to reach its 35% target. That sense of delayed recovery is evident in the disappointing sales and in CEO Don Allan's commentary on the earnings call: "We expect choppy markets will extend into the front half of next year until interest rate reductions have a greater effect."

In addition, disappointing sales showed the company reporting an uptick in its quarterly inventories-to-sales ratio.

Relatively bloated inventory levels might induce the company to reduce, or at least hold back, pricing increases to reduce inventory. That's not good news for margin.

A stock to buy?

That said, management also confirmed that the cost-cutting measures are on track, and the weakness is in interest rate-sensitive sectors. As such, a lower interest-rate environment is likely to improve its end markets through 2025, and the company's margin and inventory-to-sales ratio should also improve. Trading at less than 20 times the midpoint of management's free cash flow guidance for 2024, the stock looks like a decent value.

Don’t miss this second chance at a potentially lucrative opportunity

Ever feel like you missed the boat in buying the most successful stocks? Then you’ll want to hear this.

On rare occasions, our expert team of analysts issues a “Double Down” stock recommendation for companies that they think are about to pop. If you’re worried you’ve already missed your chance to invest, now is the best time to buy before it’s too late. And the numbers speak for themselves:

Amazon: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2010, you’d have $22,292 !*

if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2010, !* Apple: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2008, you’d have $42,169 !*

if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2008, !* Netflix: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2004, you’d have $407,758!*

Right now, we’re issuing “Double Down” alerts for three incredible companies, and there may not be another chance like this anytime soon.

See 3 “Double Down” stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of October 28, 2024

Lee Samaha has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.