Here's Why Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Can Manage Its Debt Responsibly

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. As with many other companies Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) makes use of debt. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

What Is Stanley Black & Decker's Net Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that Stanley Black & Decker had US$4.46b of debt in October 2021, down from US$4.78b, one year before. However, because it has a cash reserve of US$292.7m, its net debt is less, at about US$4.17b.

How Strong Is Stanley Black & Decker's Balance Sheet?

NYSE:SWK Debt to Equity History December 6th 2021

The latest balance sheet data shows that Stanley Black & Decker had liabilities of US$5.58b due within a year, and liabilities of US$7.43b falling due after that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$292.7m as well as receivables valued at US$1.99b due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling US$10.7b more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

Stanley Black & Decker has a very large market capitalization of US$29.7b, so it could very likely raise cash to ameliorate its balance sheet, if the need arose. However, it is still worthwhile taking a close look at its ability to pay off debt.

In order to size up a company's debt relative to its earnings, we calculate its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) divided by its interest expense (its interest cover). This way, we consider both the absolute quantum of the debt, as well as the interest rates paid on it.

Stanley Black & Decker's net debt is only 1.3 times its EBITDA. And its EBIT covers its interest expense a whopping 14.3 times over. So you could argue it is no more threatened by its debt than an elephant is by a mouse. On top of that, Stanley Black & Decker grew its EBIT by 56% over the last twelve months, and that growth will make it easier to handle its debt. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Stanley Black & Decker can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, while the tax-man may adore accounting profits, lenders only accept cold hard cash. So we clearly need to look at whether that EBIT is leading to corresponding free cash flow. Over the most recent three years, Stanley Black & Decker recorded free cash flow worth 64% of its EBIT, which is around normal, given free cash flow excludes interest and tax. This free cash flow puts the company in a good position to pay down debt, when appropriate.

Our View

The good news is that Stanley Black & Decker's demonstrated ability to cover its interest expense with its EBIT delights us like a fluffy puppy does a toddler. And the good news does not stop there, as its EBIT growth rate also supports that impression! Zooming out, Stanley Black & Decker seems to use debt quite reasonably; and that gets the nod from us. After all, sensible leverage can boost returns on equity. We'd be motivated to research the stock further if we found out that Stanley Black & Decker insiders have bought shares recently. If you would too, then you're in luck, since today we're sharing our list of reported insider transactions for free.

When all is said and done, sometimes its easier to focus on companies that don't even need debt. Readers can access a list of growth stocks with zero net debt 100% free, right now.

