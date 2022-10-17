Here's Why Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) Has A Meaningful Debt Burden

David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the permanent loss of capital.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. Importantly, Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) does carry debt. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

How Much Debt Does Standard Motor Products Carry?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that as of June 2022 Standard Motor Products had US$267.5m of debt, an increase on US$137.5m, over one year. However, because it has a cash reserve of US$14.2m, its net debt is less, at about US$253.3m.

A Look At Standard Motor Products' Liabilities

According to the last reported balance sheet, Standard Motor Products had liabilities of US$410.2m due within 12 months, and liabilities of US$303.7m due beyond 12 months. Offsetting this, it had US$14.2m in cash and US$229.7m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling US$470.1m more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

This is a mountain of leverage relative to its market capitalization of US$748.2m. Should its lenders demand that it shore up the balance sheet, shareholders would likely face severe dilution.

We measure a company's debt load relative to its earnings power by looking at its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and by calculating how easily its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) cover its interest expense (interest cover). Thus we consider debt relative to earnings both with and without depreciation and amortization expenses.

Standard Motor Products's net debt to EBITDA ratio of about 1.6 suggests only moderate use of debt. And its commanding EBIT of 34.6 times its interest expense, implies the debt load is as light as a peacock feather. But the bad news is that Standard Motor Products has seen its EBIT plunge 15% in the last twelve months. We think hat kind of performance, if repeated frequently, could well lead to difficulties for the stock. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Standard Motor Products can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, a business needs free cash flow to pay off debt; accounting profits just don't cut it. So the logical step is to look at the proportion of that EBIT that is matched by actual free cash flow. Looking at the most recent three years, Standard Motor Products recorded free cash flow of 32% of its EBIT, which is weaker than we'd expect. That weak cash conversion makes it more difficult to handle indebtedness.

Our View

Standard Motor Products's EBIT growth rate and level of total liabilities definitely weigh on it, in our esteem. But the good news is it seems to be able to cover its interest expense with its EBIT with ease. Taking the abovementioned factors together we do think Standard Motor Products's debt poses some risks to the business. So while that leverage does boost returns on equity, we wouldn't really want to see it increase from here. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Standard Motor Products you should be aware of, and 2 of them are significant.

If, after all that, you're more interested in a fast growing company with a rock-solid balance sheet, then check out our list of net cash growth stocks without delay.

