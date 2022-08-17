Here's Why St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) Has Caught The Eye Of Investors

It's common for many investors, especially those who are inexperienced, to buy shares in companies with a good story even if these companies are loss-making. Sometimes these stories can cloud the minds of investors, leading them to invest with their emotions rather than on the merit of good company fundamentals. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, so investors in these companies may be taking on more risk than they should.

Despite being in the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, many investors still adopt a more traditional strategy; buying shares in profitable companies like St. Joe (NYSE:JOE). Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide St. Joe with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

St. Joe's Improving Profits

St. Joe has undergone a massive growth in earnings per share over the last three years. So much so that this three year growth rate wouldn't be a fair assessment of the company's future. So it would be better to isolate the growth rate over the last year for our analysis. To the delight of shareholders, St. Joe's EPS soared from US$0.93 to US$1.32, over the last year. That's a impressive gain of 41%.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. St. Joe maintained stable EBIT margins over the last year, all while growing revenue 31% to US$287m. That's a real positive.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart. NYSE:JOE Earnings and Revenue History August 17th 2022

While profitability drives the upside, prudent investors always check the balance sheet, too.

Are St. Joe Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Investors are always searching for a vote of confidence in the companies they hold and insider buying is one of the key indicators for optimism on the market. Because often, the purchase of stock is a sign that the buyer views it as undervalued. However, small purchases are not always indicative of conviction, and insiders don't always get it right.

St. Joe top brass are certainly in sync, not having sold any shares, over the last year. But the real excitement comes from the US$146k that President Jorge Gonzalez spent buying shares (at an average price of about US$45.76). Strong buying like that could be a sign of opportunity.

The good news, alongside the insider buying, for St. Joe bulls is that insiders (collectively) have a meaningful investment in the stock. Holding US$72m worth of stock in the company is no laughing matter and insiders will be committed in delivering the best outcomes for shareholders. This should keep them focused on creating long term value for shareholders.

While insiders are apparently happy to hold and accumulate shares, that is just part of the big picture. That's because on our analysis the CEO, Jorge Gonzalez, is paid less than the median for similar sized companies. Our analysis has discovered that the median total compensation for the CEOs of companies like St. Joe with market caps between US$2.0b and US$6.4b is about US$6.6m.

St. Joe's CEO took home a total compensation package of US$1.4m in the year prior to December 2021. That's clearly well below average, so at a glance that arrangement seems generous to shareholders and points to a modest remuneration culture. While the level of CEO compensation shouldn't be the biggest factor in how the company is viewed, modest remuneration is a positive, because it suggests that the board keeps shareholder interests in mind. It can also be a sign of a culture of integrity, in a broader sense.

Should You Add St. Joe To Your Watchlist?

If you believe that share price follows earnings per share you should definitely be delving further into St. Joe's strong EPS growth. Moreover, the management and board of the company hold a significant stake in the company, with one party adding to this total. Astute investors will want to keep this stock on watch. It is worth noting though that we have found 1 warning sign for St. Joe that you need to take into consideration.

