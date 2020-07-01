Here’s Why Square Stock Is Soaring to a New All-Time High on Wednesday

What happened

The stock market started July off on a positive note, with all of the major averages marginally higher as of 12:30 p.m. EDT. However, fast-growing fintech Square (NYSE: SQ) was a major standout, with shares up by 9% to about $114. If the gains hold for the rest of the day, this will be a new all-time high closing price for Square, and by a considerable margin.

So what

Square has had quite a bit of momentum behind it recently. It has done an excellent job helping its sellers through the COVID-19 pandemic by being a PPP loan facilitator and helping sellers pivot to online and curbside selling, and its Cash App got a major boost from the stimulus checks. Square had more than tripled since the March lows (before today's move), so it's fair to say that the market is generally optimistic about the company's ability to not only weather the pandemic, but to thrive despite it.

Image source: Square.

Today's move seems to be fueled by an analyst upgrade, after a Rosenblatt analyst raised Square to "buy" from "neutral" with a $121 price target. The analyst sees Square's Cash App revenue more than tripling in the next five years as the company continues to build out its consumer finance ecosystem.

Now what

Today's move pushes Square's market cap beyond $50 billion, and this means the fintech stock is now trading for nearly 10 times sales. However, if Square can successfully build its Cash App business like the analyst suggests and can continue to help its merchants set up omnichannel commerce solutions, there could be even more upside ahead.

10 stocks we like better than Square

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Square wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 2, 2020

Matthew Frankel, CFP owns shares of Square and has the following options: short July 2020 $100 calls on Square. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Square and recommends the following options: short September 2020 $70 puts on Square. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.