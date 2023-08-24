Here's Why Sprouts Farmers (SFM) Has Emerged as a Solid Pick

Sprouts Farmers Market SFM has crafted a reputation for itself within the grocery industry by consistently prioritizing key areas that resonate with both consumers and investors. The company's unwavering commitment to product innovation, supply-chain optimization, store expansion and customer-centric strategies has positioned it as a formidable player in the market. Markedly, this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock has emerged as a solid pick.



Shares of Sprouts Farmers have outpaced the Zacks Food-Natural Foods Products industry in the past six months. In the said period, the stock has rallied 27.6%, while the industry has risen 20.2%.



Furthermore, a positive sentiment is prevailing in the market, as indicated by the upward revision in the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings per share. Over the past 30 days, analysts have increased the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current fiscal by 2.2%, now standing at $2.74 per share, while the estimate for the next fiscal has risen by 1.5% to $2.79 per share. These figures reflect year-over-year growth expectations of 14.6% and 1.8%, respectively, showcasing the company's potential and solid outlook.

Driving Growth Through Customer-Centricity

Sprouts Farmers’ approach centers around enriching the customer experience, ensuring that every strategy is tailored to meet customer needs. Initiatives focusing on product innovation, superior customer experience and targeted marketing have helped expand the customer base. By leveraging everyday great pricing and technology, the company ensures competitive offerings that resonate well with its target audience.



Recognizing the immense demand for natural and organic products, Sprouts Farmers is expanding its presence in this segment. Also, the company has been reducing operational complexity, optimizing production, improving the in-stock position and updating to smaller-format stores.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Private-Label Emphasis and Omnichannel Excellence

Sprouts Farmers is trying to expand private-label offerings in departments under the Sprouts Market Corner Deli and The Butcher Shop at Sprouts. Product innovation continues to drive sales of private-label items. This emphasis on private-label items not only sets Sprouts Farmers apart from competitors but also fosters customer loyalty. Sprouts brand sales grew 12% and represented 20% of total sales in the second quarter of 2023.



The company’s commitment to a seamless omnichannel experience is yet another feather in its cap. Through user-friendly platforms like Sprouts.com and a dedicated mobile app, Sprouts Farmers has established a hassle-free shopping experience. Furthermore, strategic partnerships with industry giants like Instacart and DoorDash have facilitated entry into new markets, enhancing e-commerce growth. The company’s e-commerce sales grew 16% during the quarter, representing 12.1% of total sales.



Again, Sprouts Farmers aims to steadily expand its store footprint. By targeting an annual unit growth rate of 10%, the company is poised to increase its market share. With plans to open 30 new stores in 2023, Sprouts Farmers is demonstrating its unwavering commitment to solidify its competitive edge.

A Promising Outlook

Sprouts Farmers, being laser-focused, has been redefining strategies and upgrading capabilities to stay ahead of the curve. The company has set optimistic financial projections for the future, reflecting its confidence in its strategic initiatives.



For 2023, Sprouts Farmers expects net sales growth of 5-6% and comparable store sales growth of 2-3%. It now foresees full-year adjusted earnings in the band of $2.68-$2.76 per share, up from the $2.39 reported in 2022.

3 More Stocks Hogging in the Limelight

Here we have highlighted some other top-ranked stocks, namely Grocery Outlet GO, The TJX Companies TJX and Kroger KR.



Grocery Outlet, the extreme value retailer of quality, name-brand consumables and fresh products, currently carries a Zacks Rank #2. The expected EPS growth rate for three to five years is 12.3%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Grocery Outlet’s current financial-year sales and earnings suggests growth of 11.2% and 2.9%, respectively, from the year-ago reported numbers. GO has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 14.3%, on average.



The TJX Companies, the leading off-price apparel and home fashion retailer, currently carries a Zacks Rank #2. The expected EPS growth rate for three to five years is 11.1%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for The TJX Companies’ current financial-year sales and earnings suggests growth of 7.4% and 18.7%, respectively, from the year-ago reported numbers. TJX has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 6.6%, on average.



Kroger, which operates as a supermarket operator, currently carries a Zacks Rank #2. The expected EPS growth rate for three to five years is 5.8%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Kroger’s current financial-year revenues and EPS suggests growth of 2.2% and 6.9%, respectively, from the year-ago reported figure. Kroger has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 7.8%, on average.

Top 5 ChatGPT Stocks Revealed

Zacks Senior Stock Strategist, Kevin Cook names 5 hand-picked stocks with sky-high growth potential in a brilliant sector of Artificial Intelligence. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

Today you can invest in the wave of the future, an automation that answers follow-up questions … admits mistakes … challenges incorrect premises … rejects inappropriate requests. As one of the selected companies puts it, “Automation frees people from the mundane so they can accomplish the miraculous.”

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The TJX Companies, Inc. (TJX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The Kroger Co. (KR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (SFM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (GO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.