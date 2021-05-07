Here's Why Spectrum Brands Holdings (NYSE:SPB) Has A Meaningful Debt Burden

The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. Importantly, Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) does carry debt. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

What Is Spectrum Brands Holdings's Net Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that at January 2021 Spectrum Brands Holdings had debt of US$2.34b, up from US$2.17b in one year. However, because it has a cash reserve of US$224.5m, its net debt is less, at about US$2.11b.

A Look At Spectrum Brands Holdings' Liabilities

NYSE:SPB Debt to Equity History May 7th 2021

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Spectrum Brands Holdings had liabilities of US$934.6m falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$2.79b due beyond that. On the other hand, it had cash of US$224.5m and US$660.0m worth of receivables due within a year. So it has liabilities totalling US$2.84b more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

This deficit is considerable relative to its market capitalization of US$3.76b, so it does suggest shareholders should keep an eye on Spectrum Brands Holdings' use of debt. Should its lenders demand that it shore up the balance sheet, shareholders would likely face severe dilution.

In order to size up a company's debt relative to its earnings, we calculate its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) divided by its interest expense (its interest cover). The advantage of this approach is that we take into account both the absolute quantum of debt (with net debt to EBITDA) and the actual interest expenses associated with that debt (with its interest cover ratio).

Spectrum Brands Holdings has a debt to EBITDA ratio of 3.5 and its EBIT covered its interest expense 3.5 times. Taken together this implies that, while we wouldn't want to see debt levels rise, we think it can handle its current leverage. Looking on the bright side, Spectrum Brands Holdings boosted its EBIT by a silky 58% in the last year. Like a mother's loving embrace of a newborn that sort of growth builds resilience, putting the company in a stronger position to manage its debt. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Spectrum Brands Holdings can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, while the tax-man may adore accounting profits, lenders only accept cold hard cash. So the logical step is to look at the proportion of that EBIT that is matched by actual free cash flow. In the last three years, Spectrum Brands Holdings's free cash flow amounted to 35% of its EBIT, less than we'd expect. That's not great, when it comes to paying down debt.

Our View

Spectrum Brands Holdings's interest cover and net debt to EBITDA definitely weigh on it, in our esteem. But the good news is it seems to be able to grow its EBIT with ease. We think that Spectrum Brands Holdings's debt does make it a bit risky, after considering the aforementioned data points together. That's not necessarily a bad thing, since leverage can boost returns on equity, but it is something to be aware of. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. For example Spectrum Brands Holdings has 2 warning signs (and 1 which is a bit concerning) we think you should know about.

When all is said and done, sometimes its easier to focus on companies that don't even need debt. Readers can access a list of growth stocks with zero net debt 100% free, right now.

