Here's Why Southern Copper Corporation's (NYSE:SCCO) CEO May Deserve A Raise

The solid performance at Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO) has been impressive and shareholders will probably be pleased to know that CEO Oscar Gonzalez Rocha has delivered. At the upcoming AGM on 28 May 2021, they will get a chance to hear the board review the company results, discuss future strategy and cast their vote on any resolutions such as executive remuneration. We think the CEO has done a pretty decent job and probably deserves a well-earned pay rise.

How Does Total Compensation For Oscar Gonzalez Rocha Compare With Other Companies In The Industry?

According to our data, Southern Copper Corporation has a market capitalization of US$54b, and paid its CEO total annual compensation worth US$1.4m over the year to December 2020. Notably, that's a decrease of 15% over the year before. While this analysis focuses on total compensation, it's worth acknowledging that the salary portion is lower, valued at US$468k.

On comparing similar companies in the industry with market capitalizations above US$8.0b, we found that the median total CEO compensation was US$11m. In other words, Southern Copper pays its CEO lower than the industry median. Furthermore, Oscar Gonzalez Rocha directly owns US$9.3m worth of shares in the company, implying that they are deeply invested in the company's success.

Component 2020 2019 Proportion (2020) Salary US$468k US$490k 33% Other US$928k US$1.1m 67% Total Compensation US$1.4m US$1.6m 100%

Talking in terms of the industry, salary represented approximately 37% of total compensation out of all the companies we analyzed, while other remuneration made up 63% of the pie. Our data reveals that Southern Copper allocates salary more or less in line with the wider market. If total compensation is slanted towards non-salary benefits, it indicates that CEO pay is linked to company performance.

Southern Copper Corporation's Growth

Southern Copper Corporation has seen its earnings per share (EPS) increase by 34% a year over the past three years. It achieved revenue growth of 21% over the last year.

Shareholders would be glad to know that the company has improved itself over the last few years. This sort of respectable year-on-year revenue growth is often seen at a healthy, growing business. Looking ahead, you might want to check this free visual report on analyst forecasts for the company's future earnings..

Has Southern Copper Corporation Been A Good Investment?

Boasting a total shareholder return of 58% over three years, Southern Copper Corporation has done well by shareholders. So they may not be at all concerned if the CEO were to be paid more than is normal for companies around the same size.

In Summary...

Given the company's decent performance, the CEO remuneration policy might not be shareholders' central point of focus in the AGM. However, investors will get the chance to engage on key strategic initiatives and future growth opportunities for the company and set their longer-term expectations.

We can learn a lot about a company by studying its CEO compensation trends, along with looking at other aspects of the business. In our study, we found 4 warning signs for Southern Copper you should be aware of, and 1 of them is concerning.

