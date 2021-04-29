Here's Why Some Shareholders May Not Be Too Generous With DiamondRock Hospitality Company's (NYSE:DRH) CEO Compensation This Year

The anaemic share price growth at DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) over the past few years has probably not impressed shareholders and may be due to earnings not growing over that period. The upcoming AGM on 05 May 2021 may be an opportunity for shareholders to bring up any concerns they may have for the board’s attention. It would also be an opportunity for them to influence management through exercising their voting power on company resolutions, including CEO and executive remuneration, which could impact on firm performance in the future. From what we gathered, we think shareholders should be wary of raising CEO compensation until the company shows some marked improvement.

Comparing DiamondRock Hospitality Company's CEO Compensation With the industry

According to our data, DiamondRock Hospitality Company has a market capitalization of US$2.2b, and paid its CEO total annual compensation worth US$4.7m over the year to December 2020. That's slightly lower by 4.1% over the previous year. While this analysis focuses on total compensation, it's worth acknowledging that the salary portion is lower, valued at US$775k.

On examining similar-sized companies in the industry with market capitalizations between US$1.0b and US$3.2b, we discovered that the median CEO total compensation of that group was US$4.2m. So it looks like DiamondRock Hospitality compensates Mark Brugger in line with the median for the industry. What's more, Mark Brugger holds US$17m worth of shares in the company in their own name, indicating that they have a lot of skin in the game.

Component 2020 2019 Proportion (2020) Salary US$775k US$775k 17% Other US$3.9m US$4.1m 83% Total Compensation US$4.7m US$4.9m 100%

On an industry level, around 15% of total compensation represents salary and 85% is other remuneration. According to our research, DiamondRock Hospitality has allocated a higher percentage of pay to salary in comparison to the wider industry. If non-salary compensation dominates total pay, it's an indicator that the executive's salary is tied to company performance.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company's Growth

DiamondRock Hospitality's funds from operations (FFO) reversed its movement and declined to -US$110m from US$302m last year. It saw its revenue drop 68% over the last year.

The lack of growth is certainly uninspiring. And the impression is worse when you consider revenue is down year-on-year. These factors suggest that the business performance wouldn't really justify a high pay packet for the CEO. Moving away from current form for a second, it could be important to check this free visual depiction of what analysts expect for the future.

Has DiamondRock Hospitality Company Been A Good Investment?

DiamondRock Hospitality Company has generated a total shareholder return of 3.3% over three years, so most shareholders wouldn't be too disappointed. Although, there's always room to improve. Accordingly, a proposal to increase CEO remuneration without seeing an improvement in shareholder returns might not be met favorably by most shareholders.

To Conclude...

The flat share price growth combined with the the fact that earnings have failed to grow makes us wonder whether the share price will have any further strong momentum. The upcoming AGM will provide shareholders the opportunity to revisit the company’s remuneration policies and evaluate if the board’s judgement and decision-making is aligned with that of the company’s shareholders.

CEO pay is simply one of the many factors that need to be considered while examining business performance. In our study, we found 3 warning signs for DiamondRock Hospitality you should be aware of, and 1 of them is potentially serious.

Arguably, business quality is much more important than CEO compensation levels. So check out this free list of interesting companies that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

