Here's Why Some Shareholders May Not Be Too Generous With Citizens Holding Company's (NASDAQ:CIZN) CEO Compensation This Year

Performance at Citizens Holding Company (NASDAQ:CIZN) has been reasonably good and CEO Greg McKee has done a decent job of steering the company in the right direction. As shareholders go into the upcoming AGM on 27 April 2021, CEO compensation will probably not be their focus, but rather the steps management will take to continue the growth momentum. Based on our analysis of the data below, we think CEO compensation seems reasonable for now.

Comparing Citizens Holding Company's CEO Compensation With the industry

Our data indicates that Citizens Holding Company has a market capitalization of US$110m, and total annual CEO compensation was reported as US$543k for the year to December 2020. We note that's an increase of 13% above last year. In particular, the salary of US$321.4k, makes up a fairly large portion of the total compensation being paid to the CEO.

In comparison with other companies in the industry with market capitalizations under US$200m, the reported median total CEO compensation was US$572k. So it looks like Citizens Holding compensates Greg McKee in line with the median for the industry. What's more, Greg McKee holds US$1.1m worth of shares in the company in their own name, indicating that they have a lot of skin in the game.

Component 2020 2019 Proportion (2020) Salary US$321k US$306k 59% Other US$222k US$173k 41% Total Compensation US$543k US$479k 100%

Speaking on an industry level, nearly 42% of total compensation represents salary, while the remainder of 58% is other remuneration. Citizens Holding pays out 59% of remuneration in the form of a salary, significantly higher than the industry average. If total compensation veers towards salary, it suggests that the variable portion - which is generally tied to performance, is lower.

A Look at Citizens Holding Company's Growth Numbers

NasdaqGM:CIZN CEO Compensation April 21st 2021

Over the past three years, Citizens Holding Company has seen its earnings per share (EPS) grow by 18% per year. It achieved revenue growth of 22% over the last year.

Overall this is a positive result for shareholders, showing that the company has improved in recent years. This sort of respectable year-on-year revenue growth is often seen at a healthy, growing business. While we don't have analyst forecasts for the company, shareholders might want to examine this detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Has Citizens Holding Company Been A Good Investment?

Citizens Holding Company has generated a total shareholder return of 1.9% over three years, so most shareholders wouldn't be too disappointed. Although, there's always room to improve. As a result, investors in the company might be reluctant about agreeing to increase CEO pay in the future, before seeing an improvement on their returns.

To Conclude...

Given that the company's overall performance has been reasonable, the CEO remuneration policy might not be shareholders' central point of focus in the upcoming AGM. Despite the pleasing results, we still think that any proposed increases to CEO compensation will be examined based on a case by case basis and linked to performance outcomes.

CEO compensation is a crucial aspect to keep your eyes on but investors also need to keep their eyes open for other issues related to business performance. We did our research and spotted 1 warning sign for Citizens Holding that investors should look into moving forward.

Arguably, business quality is much more important than CEO compensation levels. So check out this free list of interesting companies that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.