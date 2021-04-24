Here's Why Some Shareholders May Not Be Too Generous With BWX Technologies, Inc.'s (NYSE:BWXT) CEO Compensation This Year

Under the guidance of CEO Rex Geveden, BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) has performed reasonably well recently. As shareholders go into the upcoming AGM on 30 April 2021, CEO compensation will probably not be their focus, but rather the steps management will take to continue the growth momentum. Based on our analysis of the data below, we think CEO compensation seems reasonable for now.

How Does Total Compensation For Rex Geveden Compare With Other Companies In The Industry?

According to our data, BWX Technologies, Inc. has a market capitalization of US$6.4b, and paid its CEO total annual compensation worth US$5.5m over the year to December 2020. That's a notable increase of 8.2% on last year. We think total compensation is more important but our data shows that the CEO salary is lower, at US$925k.

On examining similar-sized companies in the industry with market capitalizations between US$4.0b and US$12b, we discovered that the median CEO total compensation of that group was US$7.2m. This suggests that BWX Technologies remunerates its CEO largely in line with the industry average. Furthermore, Rex Geveden directly owns US$7.9m worth of shares in the company, implying that they are deeply invested in the company's success.

Component 2020 2019 Proportion (2020) Salary US$925k US$919k 17% Other US$4.5m US$4.1m 83% Total Compensation US$5.5m US$5.0m 100%

Talking in terms of the industry, salary represented approximately 17% of total compensation out of all the companies we analyzed, while other remuneration made up 83% of the pie. Although there is a difference in how total compensation is set, BWX Technologies more or less reflects the market in terms of setting the salary. It's important to note that a slant towards non-salary compensation suggests that total pay is tied to the company's performance.

BWX Technologies, Inc.'s Growth

Over the past three years, BWX Technologies, Inc. has seen its earnings per share (EPS) grow by 25% per year. Its revenue is up 12% over the last year.

This demonstrates that the company has been improving recently and is good news for the shareholders. It's also good to see decent revenue growth in the last year, suggesting the business is healthy and growing. Moving away from current form for a second, it could be important to check this free visual depiction of what analysts expect for the future.

Has BWX Technologies, Inc. Been A Good Investment?

With a total shareholder return of 2.5% over three years, BWX Technologies, Inc. has done okay by shareholders, but there's always room for improvement. Accordingly, a proposal to increase CEO remuneration without seeing an improvement in shareholder returns might not be met favorably by most shareholders.

To Conclude...

Given that the company's overall performance has been reasonable, the CEO remuneration policy might not be shareholders' central point of focus in the upcoming AGM. However, we still think that any proposed increase in CEO compensation will be examined closely to make sure the compensation is appropriate and linked to performance.

It is always advisable to analyse CEO pay, along with performing a thorough analysis of the company's key performance areas. That's why we did our research, and identified 4 warning signs for BWX Technologies (of which 1 is potentially serious!) that you should know about in order to have a holistic understanding of the stock.

