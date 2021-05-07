Here's Why Some Shareholders May Not Be Too Generous With A.H. Belo Corporation's (NYSE:AHC) CEO Compensation This Year

Performance at A.H. Belo Corporation (NYSE:AHC) has not been particularly rosy recently and shareholders will likely be holding CEO Robert Decherd and the board accountable for this. At the upcoming AGM on 13 May 2021, shareholders may have the opportunity to influence management to turn the performance around by voting on resolutions such as executive remuneration and other matters. We think most shareholders will probably pass the CEO compensation, based on what we gathered.

How Does Total Compensation For Robert Decherd Compare With Other Companies In The Industry?

According to our data, A.H. Belo Corporation has a market capitalization of US$44m, and paid its CEO total annual compensation worth US$226k over the year to December 2020. Notably, that's a decrease of 37% over the year before. It is worth noting that the CEO compensation consists entirely of the salary, worth US$226k.

On comparing similar-sized companies in the industry with market capitalizations below US$200m, we found that the median total CEO compensation was US$690k. Accordingly, A.H. Belo pays its CEO under the industry median. Furthermore, Robert Decherd directly owns US$4.6m worth of shares in the company, implying that they are deeply invested in the company's success.

Component 2020 2019 Proportion (2020) Salary US$226k US$360k 100% Other - - - Total Compensation US$226k US$360k 100%

On an industry level, roughly 20% of total compensation represents salary and 80% is other remuneration. On a company level, A.H. Belo prefers to reward its CEO through a salary, opting not to pay Robert Decherd through non-salary benefits. If salary dominates total compensation, it suggests that CEO compensation is leaning less towards the variable component, which is usually linked with performance.

A.H. Belo Corporation's Growth

Over the last three years, A.H. Belo Corporation has shrunk its earnings per share by 25% per year. It saw its revenue drop 15% over the last year.

Few shareholders would be pleased to read that EPS have declined. And the impression is worse when you consider revenue is down year-on-year. It's hard to argue the company is firing on all cylinders, so shareholders might be averse to high CEO remuneration. Although we don't have analyst forecasts, you might want to assess this data-rich visualization of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Has A.H. Belo Corporation Been A Good Investment?

With a total shareholder return of -41% over three years, A.H. Belo Corporation shareholders would by and large be disappointed. This suggests it would be unwise for the company to pay the CEO too generously.

To Conclude...

A.H. Belo pays CEO compensation exclusively through a salary, with non-salary compensation completely ignored. Given that shareholders haven't seen any positive returns on their investment, not to mention the lack of earnings growth, this may suggest that few of them would be willing to award the CEO with a pay rise. At the upcoming AGM, the board will get the chance to explain the steps it plans to take to improve business performance.

While it is important to pay attention to CEO remuneration, investors should also consider other elements of the business. We did our research and spotted 3 warning signs for A.H. Belo that investors should look into moving forward.

Switching gears from A.H. Belo, if you're hunting for a pristine balance sheet and premium returns, this free list of high return, low debt companies is a great place to look.

