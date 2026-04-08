Here's Why SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI) Gained But Lagged the Market Today

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI) closed at $16.49 in the latest trading session, marking a +2.36% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 2.51% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 2.85%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 2.8%.

Shares of the company witnessed a loss of 11.92% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Finance sector with its loss of 1.87%, and the S&P 500's loss of 1.66%.

The upcoming earnings release of SoFi Technologies, Inc. will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on April 29, 2026. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.12, reflecting a 100% increase from the same quarter last year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $1.04 billion, reflecting a 35.35% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $0.6 per share and a revenue of $4.58 billion, signifying shifts of +53.85% and +27.61%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for SoFi Technologies, Inc. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.24% lower. Right now, SoFi Technologies, Inc. possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note SoFi Technologies, Inc.'s current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 26.78. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 10.86.

The Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 147, putting it in the bottom 40% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

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SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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