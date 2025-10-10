Here's Why SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI) Fell More Than Broader Market

In the latest trading session, SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI) closed at $26.19, marking a -7.96% move from the previous day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 2.71%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 1.9%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 3.56%.

The company's shares have seen an increase of 9.59% over the last month, surpassing the Finance sector's gain of 0.28% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.5%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of SoFi Technologies, Inc. in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on October 28, 2025. On that day, SoFi Technologies, Inc. is projected to report earnings of $0.08 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 60%. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $884.61 million, indicating a 28.31% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $0.32 per share and a revenue of $3.44 billion, demonstrating changes of +113.33% and +32.02%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for SoFi Technologies, Inc. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.67% lower. SoFi Technologies, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, SoFi Technologies, Inc. is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 89.45. This represents a premium compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 12.29.

Investors should also note that SOFI has a PEG ratio of 3.38 right now. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry held an average PEG ratio of 0.98.

The Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 86, which puts it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

