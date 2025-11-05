Here's Why SoFi Stock Jumped 12% Last Month

Key Points

SoFi increased its membership by 35% to 12.6 million.

The company's management raised its earnings outlook to $0.37 per share for the year.

SoFi is proving that a one-stop financial shop for members can weather economic uncertainty.

10 stocks we like better than SoFi Technologies ›

Shares of the fintech company SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI) rose in October after the company reported strong third-quarter results that beat Wall Street's consensus estimates. The record quarter also spurred SoFi's management to raise its annual profit forecast.

Investors have been bullish on SoFi as the company has transformed itself from a student loan refinancing company into a one-stop shop for all things finance. They weren't disappointed by the company's quarterly results and pushed SoFi stock up 12.3% last month.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

A fintech that's firing on all cylinders

There was plenty for SoFi shareholders to be excited about in the company's third-quarter results, starting with the fact that adjusted earnings per share of $0.11 beat analysts' consensus estimates of $0.08. What's more, SoFi's revenue in the quarter rose 38% to a record $962 million, easily outpacing Wall Street's expectation of $904 million.

SoFi is benefiting from a continued expansion of its membership base, which rose 35% to 12.6 million in the quarter. Those members boosted their spending on loans in the quarter, with loan originations surging 57% to $9.9 billion from mortgages, student loans, and personal loans.

All of this positive momentum in the quarter caused SoFi's management to raise its annual earnings guidance to $0.37 per share, up from its previous estimate of $0.31. Clearly, investors were happy with SoFi's results in the quarter and with management's continued optimism for the remainder of the year -- as they should be. SoFi has continually proved that it can attract new members and successfully sell them an expanding list of financial services.

Growth amid uncertainty

SoFi's financial results are impressive enough on their own, but they're especially noteworthy as some consumers have become concerned about tariffs and slowing job growth. For example, October job openings fell to their lowest level in more than four years.

SoFi isn't immune to economic uncertainty, of course, but the company's growth amid uncertainty is a good indication that it has built out a robust pipeline of financial services -- including credit cards, loans, checking and savings accounts, investing tools, etc. -- that could remain in demand no matter its members' financial situation.

That said, SoFi shareholders should keep a close eye on what's happening with the economy in the coming quarters to see if recent reports of layoffs and tariff concerns change the current growth trajectory SoFi's enjoying.

Should you invest $1,000 in SoFi Technologies right now?

Before you buy stock in SoFi Technologies, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and SoFi Technologies wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $589,424!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,217,942!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,054% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 193% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 3, 2025

Chris Neiger has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.