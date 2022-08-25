Here's Why SoFi Soared Despite Another Student Loan Pause Extension

In this video, I will explain why SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI) is up despite President Biden's announcement that the student loan pause will be extended until Dec. 31, 2022.

The Biden Administration announced that the Department of Education will provide up to $20,000 in debt cancellation to Pell Grant recipients with loans held by the Department of Education, and up to $10,000 in debt cancellation to non-Pell Grant recipients.

Only those that have an individual income of less than $125,000 are eligible.

SoFi's guidance already assumes that the student loan moratorium lasts until 2023.

The average student loan size for SoFi is $70,000.

Now that the market has clarity, SoFi stock could finally break out of its shackles.

For the full insights, watch the video, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.

*Stock prices used in the below video were during the trading day of Aug. 24, 2022. The video was published on Aug. 24, 2022.

10 stocks we like better than SoFi Technologies, Inc.

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and SoFi Technologies, Inc. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 17, 2022

Neil Rozenbaum has positions in SoFi Technologies, Inc. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Neil is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.