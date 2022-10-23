Here's Why Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Can Manage Its Debt Responsibly

Legendary fund manager Li Lu (who Charlie Munger backed) once said, 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. As with many other companies Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) makes use of debt. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

What Is Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile's Net Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that as of June 2022 Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had US$2.61b of debt, an increase on US$1.94b, over one year. However, it does have US$2.58b in cash offsetting this, leading to net debt of about US$32.9m.

A Look At Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile's Liabilities

According to the last reported balance sheet, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had liabilities of US$3.39b due within 12 months, and liabilities of US$2.32b due beyond 12 months. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$2.58b as well as receivables valued at US$1.53b due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling US$1.60b more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

Given Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a humongous market capitalization of US$26.9b, it's hard to believe these liabilities pose much threat. However, we do think it is worth keeping an eye on its balance sheet strength, as it may change over time. Carrying virtually no net debt, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a very light debt load indeed.

In order to size up a company's debt relative to its earnings, we calculate its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) divided by its interest expense (its interest cover). Thus we consider debt relative to earnings both with and without depreciation and amortization expenses.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has very little debt (net of cash), and boasts a debt to EBITDA ratio of 0.01 and EBIT of 39.0 times the interest expense. Indeed relative to its earnings its debt load seems light as a feather. Better yet, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile grew its EBIT by 562% last year, which is an impressive improvement. If maintained that growth will make the debt even more manageable in the years ahead. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, a company can only pay off debt with cold hard cash, not accounting profits. So we always check how much of that EBIT is translated into free cash flow. In the last three years, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile's free cash flow amounted to 34% of its EBIT, less than we'd expect. That's not great, when it comes to paying down debt.

Our View

The good news is that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile's demonstrated ability to cover its interest expense with its EBIT delights us like a fluffy puppy does a toddler. But truth be told we feel its conversion of EBIT to free cash flow does undermine this impression a bit. Looking at the bigger picture, we think Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile's use of debt seems quite reasonable and we're not concerned about it. While debt does bring risk, when used wisely it can also bring a higher return on equity. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile you should be aware of, and 2 of them can't be ignored.

If, after all that, you're more interested in a fast growing company with a rock-solid balance sheet, then check out our list of net cash growth stocks without delay.

