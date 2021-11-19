Here's Why Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Can Manage Its Debt Responsibly

David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the permanent loss of capital.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. Importantly, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) does carry debt. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

What Is Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile's Net Debt?

The chart below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had US$1.94b in debt in June 2021; about the same as the year before. But on the other hand it also has US$1.95b in cash, leading to a US$5.10m net cash position.

How Strong Is Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile's Balance Sheet?

NYSE:SQM Debt to Equity History November 19th 2021

The latest balance sheet data shows that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had liabilities of US$581.3m due within a year, and liabilities of US$2.20b falling due after that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$1.95b as well as receivables valued at US$622.7m due within 12 months. So its liabilities total US$208.8m more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

Having regard to Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile's size, it seems that its liquid assets are well balanced with its total liabilities. So it's very unlikely that the US$18.0b company is short on cash, but still worth keeping an eye on the balance sheet. While it does have liabilities worth noting, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile also has more cash than debt, so we're pretty confident it can manage its debt safely.

And we also note warmly that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile grew its EBIT by 15% last year, making its debt load easier to handle. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, a business needs free cash flow to pay off debt; accounting profits just don't cut it. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile may have net cash on the balance sheet, but it is still interesting to look at how well the business converts its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, because that will influence both its need for, and its capacity to manage debt. In the last three years, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile created free cash flow amounting to 8.0% of its EBIT, an uninspiring performance. For us, cash conversion that low sparks a little paranoia about is ability to extinguish debt.

Summing up

We could understand if investors are concerned about Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile's liabilities, but we can be reassured by the fact it has has net cash of US$5.10m. On top of that, it increased its EBIT by 15% in the last twelve months. So we are not troubled with Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile's debt use. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. For example Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has 2 warning signs (and 1 which is concerning) we think you should know about.

When all is said and done, sometimes its easier to focus on companies that don't even need debt. Readers can access a list of growth stocks with zero net debt 100% free, right now.

