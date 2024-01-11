Here's Why Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) Fell More Than Broader Market

The most recent trading session ended with Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) standing at $195.62, reflecting a -0.9% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.07%.

The the stock of company has risen by 0.43% in the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 2.5% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.98%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Snowflake Inc. in its upcoming release. In that report, analysts expect Snowflake Inc. to post earnings of $0.17 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 21.43%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $757.98 million, indicating a 28.69% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.79 per share and revenue of $2.79 billion. These totals would mark changes of +216% and +35.05%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Snowflake Inc. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Snowflake Inc. presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, Snowflake Inc. is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 250.85. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 35.52.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 30, positioning it in the top 12% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

