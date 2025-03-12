Here's Why Snap (SNAP) Gained But Lagged the Market Today

In the latest trading session, Snap (SNAP) closed at $8.89, marking a +0.34% move from the previous day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.49%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.2%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.22%.

The company behind Snapchat's stock has dropped by 18.49% in the past month, falling short of the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 12.07% and the S&P 500's loss of 8.15%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Snap in its forthcoming earnings report. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.04, signifying a 33.33% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $1.35 billion, reflecting a 12.82% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.37 per share and revenue of $6.11 billion. These totals would mark changes of +27.59% and +13.9%, respectively, from last year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Snap. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 3.69% increase. Snap is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, Snap is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 23.95. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 26.7 of its industry.

Meanwhile, SNAP's PEG ratio is currently 0.65. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Internet - Software was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.05 at yesterday's closing price.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 81, putting it in the top 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

