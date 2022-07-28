Here's Why Skyx Platforms Stock Absolutely Skyrocketed Today

What happened

Shares of property-technology company Skyx Platforms (NASDAQ: SKYX) absolutely skyrocketed on Thursday after the under-the-radar stock got a bold vote of confidence from a prominent analyst. As of 1:30 p.m. ET, shares were up a stunning 78%. The stock has soared roughly 250% over just the past month.

So what

In partnership with General Electric, Skyx Platforms has created a novel way for homeowners to mount ceiling fans. It hopes to make homes safer by limiting potential exposure to wires when changing fixtures. And it also aims to make homes smarter with smart hardware devices and an accompanying mobile platform.

Benchmark analyst Michael Legg initiated coverage of Skyx stock yesterday afternoon with a bold price target of $15 per share, according to The Fly. That's roughly four times its closing price on Wednesday. And apparently that was enough to send the stock rocketing skyward.

Legg expects major upside to where Skyx Platforms shares trade now because of its large market opportunity. However, the analyst's price target is only a hair above the stock's initial public offering (IPO) price. Prior to changing its name to Skyx Platforms in June, Sky Technologies had its IPO in February at $14 per share.

Now what

Before getting too excited, prospective investors should remember that Skyx Platforms is still a fairly speculative stock right now. Its future flagship SkyPlug product line hasn't launched yet. However, the company is making progress toward commercialization. It placed its initial order with General Electric on June 1 and hopes to start getting some presales before the end of the year.

It should also be noted that Benchmark was the underwriter of Skyx Platforms' IPO. Therefore, it's not too surprising to see this firm issue a bullish rating now just a few months later.

10 stocks we like better than SQL Technologies Corp.

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and SQL Technologies Corp. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 27, 2022

Jon Quast has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.