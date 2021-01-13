Here's Why Skillz Stock Was Soaring Again Today

What happened

Shares of esports company Skillz (NYSE: SKLZ) are soaring yet again today after getting new positive coverage from analysts. The company went public in December so it's coverage from Wall Street is only just now starting to roll in. But as it rolls in, coverage has been positive, resulting in higher stock prices. That's true again today, with Skillz stock up 10% as of 1 p.m. EST.

So what

According to The Fly, Wedbush analyst Michael Pachter just initiated coverage on Skillz, starting it off with an outperform rating. Pachter also put a $34 per-share-price target on Skillz stock right off the bat. For perspective, Skillz stock closed yesterday at about $24.50 per share, implying about 39% upside.

Image source: Getty Images.

Pachter's price target is one of the most bullish yet, but there's plenty of bullish rating to go around. According to The Fly, a Stifel analyst started coverage with a $28 per-share-price target yesterday. Furthermore, a Citigroup analyst initiated coverage last week with a $27 per-share-price target. Also among Skillz fans is widely followed ARK Invest, which invested $4 million in Skillz stock last week.

Now what

Even though Skillz went public via a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), it's still in the initial public offering (IPO) category. Many investors chose to avoid these stocks early on because they can trade with greater volatility than the rest of the market. For now, that's a good thing for Skillz shareholders, considering it's already up 35% in 2021. But volatility can swing to the downside too. Shareholders should make sure they're convinced in the long-term prospects of the company and prepared to hang on for a likely wild ride over the next few months.

10 stocks we like better than Skillz Inc.

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Skillz Inc. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 20, 2020

Jon Quast has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.