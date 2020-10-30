Here's Why Skechers Stock Crashed on Friday

What happened

Sales for Skechers (NYSE: SKX) came roaring back to life in the third quarter of 2020, according to the company's newly released earnings report. But it wasn't enough to keep the stock from falling. Perhaps the broader market decline helped pull it down, but it was down 9% on Friday nonetheless.

So what

Skechers reported sales of $1.3 billion in Q3, which was only down 4% from the year ago. That's a stark improvement from the previous quarter, in which it reported a sales decline of 42% year over year. Like many successful retail companies, Skechers' results were assisted by strong e-commerce sales. Management noted that its direct-to-consumer business fell 17% during the quarter, but e-commerce sales in U.S. soared 172% higher.

Image source: Getty Images.

In the third quarter, Skechers remained solidly profitable with $64.3 million in net income. But this was down 38% year over year. Management gave a couple of reasons for the sharp decline. First, relatively higher e-commerce sales placed a strain on warehouses, resulting in higher costs. Second, the company incurred over $18 million in a one-time noncash charge for a legal settlement.

Now what

Chief operating officer David Weinberg tried to keep things in perspective in the conference call by saying, "We are very pleased with our third-quarter performance at only a 3.9% decrease from the same period last year, which was also our highest quarterly sales in our history." In other words, the quarter's sales were impacted by a global pandemic, and results were nearly as good as they've ever been.

Skechers is well capitalized, with $1.5 billion in cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments. That said, the company refrained from giving guidance.

10 stocks we like better than Skechers

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Skechers wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of October 20, 2020

Jon Quast has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Skechers. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.