Here's Why Signet (SIG) Fell More Than Broader Market

In the latest trading session, Signet (SIG) closed at $85.17, marking a -2.47% move from the previous day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.43%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.77%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.22%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the jewelry company had gained 3.03% outpaced the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 2.21% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.65%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Signet in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on September 2, 2025. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $1.21, marking a 3.2% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.5 billion, up 0.44% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $9.12 per share and revenue of $6.76 billion. These totals would mark changes of +2.01% and +0.8%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Signet. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Signet is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Signet has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.58 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 18.26, so one might conclude that Signet is trading at a discount comparatively.

Meanwhile, SIG's PEG ratio is currently 0.79. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. SIG's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.57 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Jewelry industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 64, which puts it in the top 26% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the coming year. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +112%, +171%, +209% and +232%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Signet Jewelers Limited (SIG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.