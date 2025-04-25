Here's Why Siga Technologies Inc. (SIGA) Gained But Lagged the Market Today

In the latest trading session, Siga Technologies Inc. (SIGA) closed at $6.51, marking a +0.39% move from the previous day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.74%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.05%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.26%.

The company's stock has climbed by 16.34% in the past month, exceeding the Medical sector's loss of 7.7% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.77%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Siga Technologies Inc. in its upcoming release.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.13 per share and revenue of $184.36 million. These totals would mark changes of -84.15% and +32.97%, respectively, from last year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Siga Technologies Inc. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Siga Technologies Inc. presently features a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

In terms of valuation, Siga Technologies Inc. is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 49.85. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 16.07, which means Siga Technologies Inc. is trading at a premium to the group.

The Medical - Drugs industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 65, putting it in the top 27% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Siga Technologies Inc. (SIGA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

