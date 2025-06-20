Here's Why Siga Technologies Inc. (SIGA) Fell More Than Broader Market

Siga Technologies Inc. (SIGA) ended the recent trading session at $6.12, demonstrating a -4.67% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.22%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.08%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.51%.

Shares of the company witnessed a gain of 9.93% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Medical sector with its loss of 0%, and the S&P 500's gain of 0.45%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Siga Technologies Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.13 per share and revenue of $184.36 million, which would represent changes of -84.15% and +32.97%, respectively, from the prior year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Siga Technologies Inc. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Right now, Siga Technologies Inc. possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Siga Technologies Inc. has a Forward P/E ratio of 49.38 right now. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 16.85.

The Medical - Drugs industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 77, finds itself in the top 32% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

Siga Technologies Inc. (SIGA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.