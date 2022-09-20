Here's Why Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) Has A Meaningful Debt Burden

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. We can see that Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY) does use debt in its business. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

What Is Sify Technologies's Net Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that at March 2022 Sify Technologies had debt of ₹17.5b, up from ₹11.7b in one year. However, it also had ₹3.78b in cash, and so its net debt is ₹13.7b. NasdaqCM:SIFY Debt to Equity History September 20th 2022

How Healthy Is Sify Technologies' Balance Sheet?

The latest balance sheet data shows that Sify Technologies had liabilities of ₹21.1b due within a year, and liabilities of ₹11.5b falling due after that. Offsetting this, it had ₹3.78b in cash and ₹10.8b in receivables that were due within 12 months. So its liabilities total ₹18.0b more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

This deficit is considerable relative to its market capitalization of ₹29.2b, so it does suggest shareholders should keep an eye on Sify Technologies' use of debt. Should its lenders demand that it shore up the balance sheet, shareholders would likely face severe dilution.

In order to size up a company's debt relative to its earnings, we calculate its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) divided by its interest expense (its interest cover). Thus we consider debt relative to earnings both with and without depreciation and amortization expenses.

Sify Technologies has a debt to EBITDA ratio of 2.6 and its EBIT covered its interest expense 2.9 times. Taken together this implies that, while we wouldn't want to see debt levels rise, we think it can handle its current leverage. One way Sify Technologies could vanquish its debt would be if it stops borrowing more but continues to grow EBIT at around 11%, as it did over the last year. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Sify Technologies can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, while the tax-man may adore accounting profits, lenders only accept cold hard cash. So the logical step is to look at the proportion of that EBIT that is matched by actual free cash flow. Considering the last three years, Sify Technologies actually recorded a cash outflow, overall. Debt is usually more expensive, and almost always more risky in the hands of a company with negative free cash flow. Shareholders ought to hope for an improvement.

Our View

We'd go so far as to say Sify Technologies's conversion of EBIT to free cash flow was disappointing. But at least it's pretty decent at growing its EBIT; that's encouraging. Looking at the balance sheet and taking into account all these factors, we do believe that debt is making Sify Technologies stock a bit risky. That's not necessarily a bad thing, but we'd generally feel more comfortable with less leverage. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. For example Sify Technologies has 2 warning signs (and 1 which is significant) we think you should know about.

If you're interested in investing in businesses that can grow profits without the burden of debt, then check out this free list of growing businesses that have net cash on the balance sheet.

