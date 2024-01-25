Here's Why Siemens AG (SIEGY) Gained But Lagged the Market Today

Siemens AG (SIEGY) closed the most recent trading day at $90.82, moving +0.01% from the previous trading session. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.53%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.64%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.19%.

The the stock of company has fallen by 2.97% in the past month, lagging the Industrial Products sector's loss of 1.63% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.48%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Siemens AG in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.24, up 29.17% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $5.51 per share and revenue of $90.19 billion. These totals would mark changes of +4.16% and +7.75%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Siemens AG. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.25% higher. Siemens AG presently features a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Siemens AG is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 16.47. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.18.

It is also worth noting that SIEGY currently has a PEG ratio of 2.19. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Industrial Services industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.22 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Industrial Services industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 87, putting it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

