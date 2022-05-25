Here's Why Should You Stay Invested in CME Group (CME) Stock

CME Group’s CME compelling derivative product lines, global presence, a growing proportion of volume from customers outside the United States, focus on over-the-counter clearing services, effective capital deployment and favorable growth estimates make it worth retaining in one’s portfolio.



CME Group has a decent surprise history, having surpassed earnings estimates in the last six quarters.

Zacks Rank and Price Movement

CME currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of CME Group have lost 16.1% year to date compared with the industry’s decrease of 34.4%.



Optimistic Growth Projection

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2022 earnings is pegged at $7.87, indicating a year-over-year improvement of 18% on 7.1% higher revenues of $5 billion. The consensus estimate for 2023 earnings is pegged at $8.32, which indicates a year-over-year improvement of 5.7% on 5% higher revenues of $5.3 billion.



The expected long-term earnings growth rate is pegged at 6%.

Northbound Estimate Movement

The consensus estimate for 2022 and 2023 earnings has moved 1.3% and 0.1% north, respectively, in the past 60 days, reflecting analysts’ optimism.

Business Tailwinds

CME Group’s compelling portfolio, driving higher clearing and transaction fees, as well as improving non-transactional revenues should continue to drive the top line. Increased adoption of a greater number of crypto assets with increased interest across the entire crypto-economy should add to the upside.



Increased volatility driving improved volumes should increase clearing and transaction fees for CME.



This largest futures exchange in the world, in terms of trading volume as well as notional value traded, boasts a solid market presence with a 90% market share of the global futures trading and clearing services. Increasing electronic trading volume adds scalability and hence leverage to CME Group’s operating model.



A solid balance of cash and marketable securities supports a strong capital position, lending financial flexibility. This in turn supports investments in several growth initiatives, including organic market data growth and new product extensions and offerings, thus accelerating growth.

Solid Dividend History

Banking on solid cash flow, CME Group has increased dividends at a five-year CAGR (2018-2022) of 8.7%. The dividend yield is 1.6%, better than the industry average of 1.1%, making the stock an attractive pick for yield-seeking investors.

