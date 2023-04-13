Here's Why Should You Retain Arthur J. Gallagher (AJG) Stock

Arthur J. Gallagher AJG stock is worth retaining in one’s portfolio courtesy of the solid performance of the Brokerage and Risk Management segments, strategic buyouts to capitalize on growing market opportunities, effective capital deployment and upbeat guidance.



This Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) insurance broker has a stellar track record of beating estimates in the last 18 quarters. Earnings increased 19.9% over the last five years, better than the industry average of 11.4%.

Price Performance

AJG shares have gained 5.2% year to date, outperforming the industry increase of 3%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Growth Estimates

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Arthur J. Gallagher’s 2023 earnings is pegged at $8.71, indicating an increase of 12.5% on 12.5% higher revenues of $9.5 billion. The consensus estimate for 2023 earnings is pegged at $9.77, indicating an increase of 12.2% on 10.1% higher revenues of $10.4 billion.



The long-term earnings growth rate is currently pegged at 11.2%, better than the industry average of 10.7%.



We estimate the bottom line to increase at a five-year (2021-2025) CAGR of 9.8%.

Growth Drivers

A sustained solid operational performance at its Brokerage and Risk Management segments should continue to drive the top line of this largest property/casualty third-party claims administrator and the fourth-largest insurance broker globally based on revenues. We estimate the top line to increase at a five-year (2021-2025) CAGR of 6.8%. AJG estimates organic revenue growth of about 10% in 2023.



While we project revenues at Brokerage to increase at a five-year (2021-2025) CAGR of 11.2%, Risk Management revenues are expected to be up 1.6% over the same time frame.



AJG has an impressive inorganic growth story. The insurance broker has quite a strong pipeline with about $300 million of revenues, associated with almost 45 term sheets, either agreed upon or being prepared. AJG estimates M&A capacity of more than $3 billion through 2023.



Though we expect expenses to increase 1.5% in 2023, adjusted net margin is projected to expand 70 basis points.



AJG expects a strong 2023 performance, given a sturdy organic outlook, margin expansion opportunities and an impressive M&A pipeline.

Impressive Dividend History

Banking on its sturdy operational performance, AJG expects to generate solid cash flow in 2023. Arthur J. Gallagher increased dividends at a four-year CAGR (2020-2023) of 5.1%, with dividends currently yielding 1.1%, almost in line with the industry average. AJG also has $1.5 billion share buyback authorization remaining.

Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks from the insurance industry are Brighthouse Financial BHF, Sun Life Financial SLF and Voya Financial VOYA.



Brighthouse Financial delivered a four-quarter average earnings surprise of 2.07%. Year to date, BHF has lost 16.9%. BHF sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) currently. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BHF’s 2023 and 2024 earnings implies year-over-year increases of 32.9% and 11.4%, respectively.



Sun Life Financial delivered a four-quarter average earnings surprise of 9.14%. Year to date, SLF has risen 1.4%. It carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SLF’s 2024 earnings indicates a respective year-over-year increase of 8.2%.



Voya Financial delivered a four-quarter average earnings surprise of 38.68%. Year to date, the insurer has gained 16.6%. It carries a Zacks Rank #2



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for VOYA’s 2023 and 2024 earnings indicates a respective year-over-year increase of 7.3% and 13%.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Voya Financial, Inc. (VOYA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (BHF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.