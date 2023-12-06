Here's Why Should You Add Methanex (MEOH) to Your Portfolio

Methanex Corporation MEOH recorded a 4.6% increase in its stock value in the last three months, primarily driven by its forecast-topping earnings performance on higher methanol demand in the third quarter.

The stock offers an attractive investment opportunity with strong growth prospects. MEOH carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Positive Earnings Surprise History

In the third quarter, Methanex exceeded expectations by reporting earnings of 2 cents per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 8 cents. The company exceeded bottom-line forecasts in each of the past four quarters, showcasing an impressive earnings surprise of 53.4% on average.

Healthy Growth Potential

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2023 earnings is currently pegged at $2. The consensus estimate for current-year earnings has been revised upward by 7% in the past 60 days.

An Outperformer

Shares of MEOH are up 13.5% in a year compared with the industry’s decline of 12.5% in the same period.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Higher Methanol Demand, Geismar 3 to Aid MEOH

In the third quarter, Methanex experienced a rise in methanol demand, attributing it to an improved market environment and increased activity in specific sectors. The company particularly witnessed a robust demand upswing in China, driven by a growing appetite for fuel applications. Methanol-to-Olefins (MTO) exhibited improved demand dynamics, with several MTO plants commencing operations during the quarter.

A key highlight for Methanex is the commendable progress made on the Geismar 3 project, which aligns seamlessly with the company's outlined plan. This strategic initiative will augment Methanex's asset portfolio and future cash generation and deliver long-term value to shareholders. The effective management of potential risks is a noteworthy aspect, with major equipment already on-site, mitigating concerns related to supply chain disruptions and inflation.

The projected capital expenditure for the Geismar 3 project is estimated to be $1.25-$1.3 billion, with additional financial outlays of $140-$190 million already secured through available cash reserves. Methanex expresses confidence in its robust liquidity position and anticipates utilizing its strong cash flow generation to fund the Geismar 3 project, expecting timely completion within budget.

In terms of shareholders’ value, Methanex returned $12 million during the third quarter through regular dividends, showcasing the company's commitment to delivering returns to investors. Closing the quarter with $529 million in cash or approximately $510 million — excluding non-controlling interests — and with an undrawn $300-million revolving credit facility, MEOH maintains financial flexibility to navigate evolving market conditions.

The company's proactive approach to capitalizing on rising methanol demand and the strategic advancement of the Geismar 3 project positions it favorably for sustained growth.

Methanex Corporation Price and Consensus

Methanex Corporation price-consensus-chart | Methanex Corporation Quote

Zacks Rank & Other Key Picks

Some other top-ranked stocks in the Basic Materials space are Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. AXTA, sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and The Andersons Inc. ANDE and Alamos Gold Inc. AGI, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The consensus estimate for AXTA’s current-year earnings is pegged at $1.58, indicating year-over-year growth of 6.8%. AXTA beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the last four quarters and missed one, with the average earnings surprise being 6.7%. The company’s shares have increased 23.1% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ANDE’s current-year earnings has been revised upward by 5.1% in the past 60 days. Andersons beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters. It delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 32.8% on average. ANDE’s shares have rallied around 48.9% in a year.

The consensus estimate for Alamos’ current fiscal year earnings is pegged at 53 cents, indicating year-over-year growth of 89.3%. AGI beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all of the last four quarters, with the average earnings surprise being 25.6%. The company’s shares have surged 43.1% in the past year.

Zacks Reveals ChatGPT "Sleeper" Stock

One little-known company is at the heart of an especially brilliant Artificial Intelligence sector. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

As a service to readers, Zacks is providing a bonus report that names and explains this explosive growth stock and 4 other "must buys." Plus more.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The Andersons, Inc. (ANDE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Methanex Corporation (MEOH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.