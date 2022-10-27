Here's Why Shopify Stock Soared Today

What happened

Shares of Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) surged 17% on Thursday after the e-commerce company's third-quarter results gave investors hope that its worst losses were behind it.

So what

Shopify facilitated $46.2 billion worth of transactions, a metric known as gross merchandise volume (GMV). That represented growth of 11% compared to the prior-year quarter.

Shopify also captured a larger share of the value transacted on its e-commerce platform by providing more services to its merchant customers. Its attach rate, or revenue as a percentage of GMV, for its merchant-solutions business rose to a record 2.14%.

Shopify President Harley Finkelstein said in a press release:

Shopify is the central nervous system that powers millions of businesses around the world ... During Q3, merchants continued to recognize Shopify's exceptional value and increased their adoption of our essential tools and innovative solutions.

The company's merchant-solutions revenue, in turn, jumped 26% to $989.9 million. Meanwhile, new customer sign-ups drove a 12% increase in its subscription-solutions revenue. In all, Shopify's total revenue rose 22% to $1.4 billion.

Still, Shopify's investments in its nascent fulfillment network and other growth initiatives took a heavy toll on its profitability. It generated an adjusted operating loss of $45.1 million compared to adjusted operating income of $140.2 million in the prior-year period.

However, Shopify's losses were better than many investors feared. Its adjusted net loss of $0.02 per share was significantly smaller than the $0.07 per share loss Wall Street projected.

Now what

Management expects Shopify's GMV to continue to grow at a faster pace than the overall U.S. retail market in Q4. The company also expects its operating expense growth to decline compared to Q3.

According to Chief Financial Officer Amy Shapero:

The flexibility of our platform, breadth of solutions, pace of innovation, and disciplined investment approach position Shopify well to realize the enormous opportunity ahead.

10 stocks we like better than Shopify

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Shopify wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of September 30, 2022

Joe Tenebruso has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Shopify. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2023 $1,140 calls on Shopify and short January 2023 $1,160 calls on Shopify. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.