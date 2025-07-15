Here's Why Shopify (SHOP) Fell More Than Broader Market

Shopify (SHOP) closed at $115.01 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.48% move from the prior day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.4%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.98%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.18%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the cloud-based commerce company had gained 7.72% outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 6.34% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.97%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Shopify in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.28, showcasing a 7.69% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $2.54 billion, indicating a 24.25% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

SHOP's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.4 per share and revenue of $10.86 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +7.69% and +22.28%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Shopify should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.14% upward. Right now, Shopify possesses a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Shopify has a Forward P/E ratio of 83.46 right now. This denotes a premium relative to the industry average Forward P/E of 19.66.

Investors should also note that SHOP has a PEG ratio of 4.31 right now. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Internet - Services was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.54 at yesterday's closing price.

The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 85, putting it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

